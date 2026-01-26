Bengal clears 10 shopping mall projects in ‘PPP mode’

Kolkata: The state government has set the ball rolling on setting up shopping malls across West Bengal under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, with 10 such projects already fully finalised.



Of these, three projects are currently at the tendering stage, while foundation stones have been laid for the remaining seven.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had, for the first time in December 2023, announced the government’s decision to set up at least one large shopping mall in each district to provide a dedicated platform for marketing handicrafts and similar products manufactured by self-help groups (SHGs) and medium and small-scale industries.

Under the scheme, the state government is providing one acre of land free of cost at each district headquarters, inviting private players to develop the shopping malls. These complexes may include cinema halls, restaurants, underground parking facilities and community halls. The sole condition imposed by the state government is that two floors of each mall must be dedicated exclusively to SHGs for marketing their products.

West Midnapore, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Raiganj (North Dinajpur), Malda, Berhampore (Murshidabad), Bishnupur (Bankura), Uluberia (Howrah), Digha (East Midnapore) and Bishnupur (South 24 Parganas) are the locations where all clearances have been granted for setting up the malls.

In the remaining 13 districts, land has already been identified for similar projects. Following inspections and completion of other formalities, district administrations in four districts have been asked to change the land parcels identified for the purpose.

According to official data, SHGs under the state Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department earned Rs 100 crore during the 2024–25 financial year through sales at fairs and supply of handicraft items to the state government. A significant portion of this revenue came from participation in fairs organised by various state government departments within and outside the state.

“Such dedicated infrastructure to facilitate the sale of handicraft products will further boost the earnings of SHGs,” said a Nabanna official.