Bengal Civil Service exam: Nepali included in optional subjects’ list

Darjeeling: Nepali has been included in the list of optional subjects in the West Bengal Civil Service examinations conducted by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). A Gazette notification to this effect was published by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department, WBCS Cell on June 17, 2025.

Though Nepali was one of the options for the compulsory papers for the WBCS exams, it was not in the optional paper group. The inclusion of Nepali as an optional paper has been a long standing demand in the Hills, especially among the youth and student community.

The inclusion of Nepali has been hailed by Hill political outfits. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the inclusion of Nepali as an optional subject in the West Bengal Civil Service. On June 2, 2025, I had formally written to the Chief Minister requesting the inclusion. During my subsequent visit to Kolkata, I raised this issue with the concerned officials and departments.

The inclusion is a step toward justice for the Nepali-speaking youth. This is yet another proof that dialogue is the way to resolve any issue in today’s times — raising the issue in the right place, placing it before leadership capable of making the right decision and being able to communicate effectively,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

“This course correction is not just an administrative decision, it is a reaffirmation of the values enshrined in the Constitution of India, particularly Articles 14, 15 and 16, which guarantee equality before law, prohibit discrimination and ensure equal access to public employment.

The restoration of these language options ensures that thousands of deserving students from the Gorkha and Adivasi communities who have completed their education in Nepali, Santhali or Hindi mediums will now be able to appear in the WBCS 2025 examination on equal footing. We extend our heartfelt thanks to CM Mamata Banerjee and the state government for hearing the voices of North Bengal and responding with empathy and urgency,” stated Raju Bista, MP, Darjeeling and national spokesperson, BJP.