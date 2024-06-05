Bengal chooses Mamata’s ‘guarantee’, rejects BJP’s ‘divisive politics’

Kolkata: Pro-people schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government particularly ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ ensured a decisive mandate against the BJP in Bengal with Trinamool Congress surging much ahead, winning 29 Lok Sabha seats out of 42 constituencies.



The BJP won 11 seats and was leading in 1 seat at the time of filing this report, while the Congress party managed to bag Malda South, as per the data provided by the Election Commission website.

State’s ruling party registered a vote share of about 46 per cent, whereas the BJP recorded a vote share of 38 per cent.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee is set to leave for Delhi on Wednesday to represent Trinamool Congress in the INDIA block meeting.

Trinamool’s performance in these LS polls marked its second-best showing in the state since the 2014 elections, where it secured 34 seats.

TMC’s relentless campaign against the Centre for its deprivation to the state government by stopping funds might have also contributed to the party’s result in the state.

Trinamool candidate from Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency Abhishek Banerjee registered the second-highest victory margin in Lok Sabha polls in the country.

Banerjee, who is the national general secretary of the party won by a margin of over 7.1 lakh votes breaking the previous record held by Anil Basu of CPI(M) who had won the Arambagh seat by a margin of 592,502 votes during the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. This is the third consecutive Lok Sabha win for Banerjee who had won in 2014 in 2019. Banerjee bagged over 68.5 per cent of the total votes.

With the TMC on the verge of sealing a spectacular victory, the party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded the resignation of PM Modi on ‘moral grounds’. She also sent out a strong signal that the opposition parties, more specifically the INDIA bloc will never allow the Modi government free hands to pass bills arbitrarily if it forms the government at the Centre.

The BJP’s top leadership had relied heavily on Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari but the results may now change the equation with the saffron brigade expected to make certain reshuffles within its state unit. Further, political analysts believe this result is also likely to affect Adhikari’s political ambitions in the upcoming state elections in 2026. Trinamool Congress also retained its seats in the two Kolkata constituencies with both Mala Roy and Sudip Bandyopadhyay winning by a comfortable margin from the Kolkata South and Kolkata North Parliamentary constituencies respectively. Sudip won by a margin of 92560 votes while Roy won by 187231 votes.

The electoral battle in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat ended with the people of the constituency rejecting ‘regality’ as the BJP’s candidate ‘Rajbarir Rajmata’ Amrita Roy was trumped by Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra. TMC candidate Basirhat Haji Nurul Islam won by a margin of 3,33,547 votes as he secured 8,03,762 votes.

Sandeshkhali which was the epicenter of the electoral faceoff between the ruling TMC and the BJP, dashed hopes for the BJP candidate in Basirhat Rekha Patra. TMC candidate from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency Partha Bhowmick scripted a historic victory over his nearest rival BJP’s Arjun Singh by demolishing the latter’s ‘Bahubali’ myth. Ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan and TMC candidate from Berhampore won by a margin of 85,022 votes as he secured 5,24,516 votes while Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury came second.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP in reference to the exit polls forecast. She once again stated that the BJP had prepared the fake exit polls three months ago. She once again warned that her party may file a defamation suit as the BJP had published fake advertisements to malign Trinamool Congress by pumping huge money. In the by-elections, TMC’s Sayantika Banerjee won from the Baranagar Assembly seat and Reyat Hossian Sarkar won from the Bhagabangola seat.