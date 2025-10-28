Bengal CEO to meet political parties ahead of SIR

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal will hold a meeting with representatives of all registered political parties at his office on Tuesday, ahead of the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The meeting will be followed by a Press conference at 6 pm, officials said.

According to sources in the CEO’s office, Agarwal will brief the parties in detail about the SIR process, which officially kicks off in Bengal on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the SIR of electoral rolls in Bengal and 11 other states. The exercise will begin with the training of polling personnel, which will continue till November 3.

Following the training phase, house-to-house enumeration will be carried out from November 4 to December 4 to update voter details and identify new or shifted voters.

The draft electoral roll will be published on December 9, after which the Commission will accept claims and objections till January 8. The notice phase, involving hearings and verification, will take place from December 9 to January 31.

The final voter list for Bengal will be published on February 7, marking the completion of the revision exercise.