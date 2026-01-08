Bengal CEO seeks ECI nod for proxy, virtual hearings

Kolkata: The office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has proposed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) that family members be allowed to appear for hearings on behalf of electors who are residing in other states or abroad for education, employment or medical reasons and have been served hearing notices.

The state CEO’s office has conveyed that migrant workers and persons living outside their place of enrolment are facing considerable difficulty in appearing for physical hearings. According to sources, the CEO has also suggested that virtual hearings be conducted, wherever possible, for such electors, citing the practical difficulty of appearing on the specified dates.

The CEO’s office informed the ECI that several complaints highlighting these difficulties have been received and that political parties have also raised the issue. It has proposed that parents or other close relatives of such electors be permitted to appear for hearings with the requisite documents.

The Election Commission of India has not yet responded to the proposal. Meanwhile, state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal has written to the state Chief Secretary requesting that officials or employees who have received hearing notices in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls not be deputed for Gangasagar Mela duty. He stated that the deployment of such personnel could affect the hearing process.

The Gangasagar Mela is scheduled to be held from January 8 to January 17. The CEO has further suggested that, if necessary, the state government may deploy officials and employees from other districts for Mela duty.