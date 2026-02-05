Bengal CEO confident of meeting February 7 hearing deadline

Kolkata: The office of the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday said it was confident of completing the hearing process by the February 7 deadline, even as over 10 to 12 lakh hearings are yet to be conducted.



The poll body had lined up over 1.51 crore electors in its hearing list in Bengal, categorising them under two categories, ‘unmapped’ and with ‘logical discrepancies’. The hearing notices have already been generated and served to all the concerned electors, claimed a Commission official.

The CEO’s office has already completed uploading data of over 1.9 crore voters who have appeared for the hearing. Initially, hearing was slow at a number of districts like Malda, Murshidabad, South 24-Parganas etc. However, presently, it has gained momentum.

In districts like Alipurduar and East Midnapore, the hearing process has almost been mopped up, said an official in the CEO’s office.

“We need to conduct around 4 lakh hearings in each of the remaining three days to complete the process by February 7.

We have been conducting 5 lakh hearings a day on average in the last few days, and so we are hopeful of sticking to the deadline,” said an official in the CEO’s office.

The hearing process in Bengal had started on December 27 in Bengal.