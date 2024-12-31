Bengal-Centre collaborate on joint strategy to prevent infiltration, cross-border crime

Kolkata: Since Sheikh Hasina stepped down as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and fled the country amid massive anti-government protests in August this year, the Bengal government has been collaborating closely with the Centre to develop a joint strategy aimed at preventing infiltration and tackling cross-border crime.

The Centre has expressed strong satisfaction with the performance of the Bengal government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, particularly highlighting the state’s intelligence agencies for providing critical inputs related to militant activities.

Following recent arrests of members of banned organisations from Bengal and other states, the state government has started strengthening Security measures keeping in mind the Gangasagar Mela.

After Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as head of Bangladesh’s interim government, the activities of the members of the banned organisations increased in the state.

Bengal among many others is vulnerable as far as militant activities are concerned. Islamic fundamentalists have prepared a blueprint to make Bengal a corridor. The Yunus government has released 700 militants from jails; some of them have entered Bengal and other states. There are several zones unfenced along the Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

These stretches fall in the districts like Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda and Cooch Behar. BSF deployment has been reinforced at 93 points in the state where there is no fencing.

A section of state BJP leaders often attribute the failure to the state government saying that it has not provided the Centre lands. The ruling Trinamool Congress on the other hand alleges that the Centre has not provided funds. The issue ought to have been resolved much earlier and the Centre has not taken any significant steps in this regard.

Many believe that it is not the right time to launch a blame game on each other.

Union Home minister Amit Shah unlike the state BJP leaders during his recent visit to the state did not utter any harsh works against the state government knowing completely well how the state has been cooperating with the Centre, be it intelligence sharing or developing a joint strategy on the security of border areas.

The state government on several occasions shared intelligence inputs with the Centre in connection with the members of banned organizations who had a hideout in the state. The Centre also acknowledged the state’s efforts.

Many such members have been active in Bengal and other states like Assam and Tripura as “sleeper cell”. Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI has been active in Dhaka.

After the Khagragarh blast, the existence of JMB came to light. Assam and Bengal police have nabbed militants. It was now learnt that the JMB has been carrying out its activities under the guise of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). ABT’s head was recently released by the Yunus government. ISI is backing these groups as they aim to destabilize India. Pakistan has sent 2 ships from Karachi to Chittagong. It is apprehended that arms and ammunition have been smuggled into Bangladesh.