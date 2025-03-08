Bengal celebrates Women’s Day; TMC holds rallies across districts

Kolkata: International Women’s Day was celebrated across Bengal on Saturday, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) holding programmes across all districts in the state. The TMC’s women’s wing organised a rally in Kolkata, with the slogan “Didi Banglar Ghore Ghore” (Didi is there in every household), pledging to work for protecting women’s rights and ensuring their safety. The women’s wing also held similar processions in districts aiming to reach out to the women who are being benefitted from several social security schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. In Kolkata, the rally started from Rabindra Sadan at around 4 pm and ended at Dorina Crossing.

Women Trinamool leaders from across the state sported banners highlighting the key projects of the government which have changed the socio-economic conditions of women in the state, particularly in the rural areas. A number of women MLAs and MPs of TMC took part in the rally, however, no microphones were used during the procession with the higher secondary examination in progress. “The various social schemes initiated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has led to financial empowerment of women in the true sense, laws to protect crime against women and minor has also contributed to women empowerment politically too. It is indeed a great pride that 38 per cent of our MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are women, which is higher than any other party,” said state minister Shashi Panja. Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee said that the social security schemes, including those that are women centric, have been launched almost every year since 2011 when Mamata Banerjee was elected for the first time and have no connection with the elections. She cited examples of various schemes like Kanyashree that has earned accolades worldwide was launched in 2013 when the Panchayat polls were held which does not relate to the formation of government in the state. “Even recent schemes like Taruner Swapna in 2022 and Medhashree in 2023 were launched when there were no elections. The 2026 elections will come and the people of Bengal will vote for Mamata Banerjee,” Bhattacharjee added.

