Bengal celebrates Saraswati Puja amid festive fervour

Kolkata: Saraswati Puja was celebrated across West Bengal on Friday with enthusiasm and devotion, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to the people on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.



On social media platform X, Banerjee shared lines from a self-composed song marking the occasion, conveying a message of spring, renewal and youthful energy. In her post, she wrote that young people should move forward with fresh spirit and new energy, breaking through obstacles and disappointments and embracing positivity. The song composed by the Chief Minister was rendered by noted singer and Trinamool Congress MLA Aditi Munshi.

On the occasion, from megastar and TMC MP Dev to actress Subhashree Ganguly, Tollywood actors celebrated Saraswati Puja with gusto. While Dev organised the Puja at his office, Subhashree and director-husband Raj Chakraborty also held the Saraswati Puja at their office.

Subhashree’s daughter Yaalini had her haathe khori, the traditional Bengali ritual marking the beginning of the child’s formal education. Schools across the state observed Saraswati Puja in diverse ways this year, blending traditional rituals with creative themes reflecting contemporary issues and Bengal’s cultural heritage. Basant Panchami, which heralds the arrival of spring, is marked by bright colours, prayers and a collective hope for learning and creativity. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who is worshipped as the deity of knowledge, wisdom, music and the arts.

Celebrated on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha, the day saw devotees and students waking early, taking ritual baths and visiting puja pandals and educational institutions. Students were mostly seen wearing yellow or white attire, while many observed short-term fasts until floral offerings were made to the deity.

Households were decorated with marigold flowers, and rangoli designs made from rice flour adorned entrances. Saraswati Puja holds special significance for students, artists and those associated with music and learning, who seek blessings for progress and success.

The festival is celebrated with deep reverence and devotion across West Bengal, Odisha and Assam.