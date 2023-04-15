Bengal celebrates Poila Boisakh with zest; CM wishes all

Kolkata: Bengal on Saturday ushered in the Bengali New Year with traditional fervour. Dressed in new clothes, revellers, cutting across religious barriers, celebrated the day — Poila Boisakh — with family and friends.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to the people of Bengal on the Bengali new year. She tweeted: “On the occasion of Poila Boishakh, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow residents. I wish the dawn of the New Year brings an abundance of hope, happiness, & health in your lives. Today, let’s commit to the inclusive welfare & development of society. Shubho Nobo Borsho!”

The Chief Minister on Friday visited the Kalighat Temple and Nakuleshwar Bhairav Temple on the eve of the Bengali new year and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people. She sought blessings so that one and all stay healthy and happy. She also prayed in the state’s interest as well.

Devout Bengalis visited the Kalighat and Dakshineswar temples and offered flowers and traditional sweets (sandesh) to the deities. It is a time when many family members fly back to Bengal from across the world to be with their near and dear ones.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee also greeted people on the occasion of the Bengali new year. On his Twitter handle, he wrote: “May this auspicious occasion bring us the strength to overcome divisive forces and build a society rooted in peace, tolerance & inclusivity. May the spirit of Poila Boishakh inspire us to rise above differences & come together in solidarity.”

Cashing in on the fervour, eateries across the city and the state have laid out lavish spreads of authentic Bengali cuisine, including mochar chop (plantain flower cutlet), kumro phul bhaaja (pumpkin flower fritters), daab chingri (jumbo prawn in tender coconut) and a variety of lip-smacking traditional desserts like mishti doi (sweet yoghurt). Sugar-free sandesh flew off the shelves at iconic confectioners such as Balaram Mullick and KC Das, the latter claimant to being the inventors of rasogolla.

The Bangabda or the Bengali calendar was promulgated in 1584 A.D. by Mughal emperor Akbar. Initially known as the “Tarikh-e-Elahi”, the purpose of the calendar was to glorify Akbar’s ascent to the throne along with facilitating revenue collection.