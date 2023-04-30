Bengal CBSE Sahodaya meet held

KOLKATA: More than 250 principals and vice principals of different CBSE schools across the state came together on Saturday for the West Bengal CBSE Sahodaya meet at a city hotel.



Organised by CBSE principals, Sahodaya, Kolkata Chapter, the event saw the presence of Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academics), CBSE, New Delhi, Pragya Singh, secretary (Academics), New Delhi, K Srinivasan, regional officer, CBSE, Bhubaneswar

region, president of the Kolkata Sahodaya Chapter, Arup Sarkar and Pradeepta Chatterjee, secretary, Kolkata Sahodaya among others.

It was for the first time in West Bengal that such a programme was conducted by Kolkata CBSE Principals Sahodaya.

The teachers discussed elaborately on the 'changing face of education in the light of NEP 2020'.

The open house session added flavour to the entire event with teachers discussing their doubts regarding the NEP 2020.