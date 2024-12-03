Bengal Cabinet clears the deck to recruit about 1,445 people in several govt depts

Kolkata: The state Cabinet, on Monday, cleared the recruitment of nearly 1,500 employees in vacant posts in several state government departments.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chaired the Cabinet at the state Assembly.

According to sources, the recruitment will be both permanent and contractual. The state Public Health Engineering department will have recruitment of 583 contractual junior engineers.

The move is aimed at tracking the doorstep water supply project of the state government.

As many as 70 persons will be engaged in the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department which includes 64 Paribesh Bandhus (environment watchdogs). It has also been decided that in each sub-divisional area, one advocate each, will be engaged in assisting the police. As many as 99 such advocates will be recruited.

In total, 1,445 persons will be hired in various government departments soon.