Bengal Cabinet clears 200-acre land transfer for Tajpur–Dankuni–Raghunathpur industrial corridor

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Thursday approved several key decisions related to industrial development and employment, including the transfer of 200 acres of land for the Tajpur–Dankuni–Raghunathpur industrial corridor to the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC).

The Cabinet has also decided to grant industry status to the logistics sector in West Bengal. “The move is expected to encourage investment in the state, especially given the growing demand for e-commerce and online retail. It is expected to generate several jobs, a key focus of the government,” said a Nabanna official.

The state Cabinet has also given its nod for the creation of 15 new posts in the New Town–Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA).

It further approved amendments to the recruitment rules for inspectors in the Agriculture department, with the government stating that this will make the recruitment process more transparent and effective while opening up new employment opportunities.

A number of proposals from the Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Rehabilitation Department were passed that includes correction of land records for 3.8 acres in Nonadanga (South 24-Parganas); renewal of lease for 3.16 acres in Barakhola for Dr. Devi Shetty’s hospital (for 30 years); freehold transfer of 193.29 acres in Hirapur (West Burdwan) to WBIDC for industrial purposes; and an out-of-court settlement of a long-standing land dispute in Baruipur Township.

In the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, the government cleared the allotment of 36 MIG flats and 18 garage/parking spaces on a freehold basis under the “Chetla Ashray” housing project in Kolkata. Officials noted that this will benefit middle-income groups by expanding housing opportunities.

The Cabinet also approved the West Bengal Influencer Engagement Policy under the Information & Cultural Affairs Department, which is expected to add a new dimension to digital communication and outreach strategies.