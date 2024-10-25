Bengal Cabinet approves recruitment to over 100 posts in various state govt depts

Kolkata: The Bengal Cabinet on Thursday gave approval to the recruitment of over 100 posts in various state government departments.

It also gave the nod to the state for taking a loan of Rs 1500 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for rural development projects that are associated with infrastructure development work.

According to sources, the majority of the recruitments — 57 as Karmabandhu (sweeper) will be in the Home department, followed by 18 in the Health department and 7 each in Environment and Water Resources Investigation department. The remaining recruitments will be in other state government departments.

The Cabinet also gave the nod to a private bank for setting up its office on 3.8-acre land at the financial hub in New Town.