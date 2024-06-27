Bengal Cabinet approves creation of 609 posts in various depts

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation and recruitment of 609 posts in different departments of the state government.



The highest recruitment (270 persons) will be in the Animal Resources Development Department followed by the Home and Hill Affairs department where 100 persons will be recruited.

Among the recruitments cleared by the Cabinet, 92 will be in the Education department. These 92 persons will be para teachers in Santhali and Rajbanshi schools in three districts in Bengal.

As many as thirty-five will be engaged in North Dinajpur, 43 in West Midnapore and 14 in Jhargram.

The state Cabinet also approved a one-time exemption of registration fees, road tax and additional taxes for two and four-wheeled electric vehicles (EV) for one more year which is to be effective from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

In 2022, the state, for the first time, introduced a one-time exemption of registration fees, tax and additional tax for EVs and all categories of CNG-operated vehicles with effect from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024.

“We have felt the necessity to further extend financial relief/exemption to incentivise investment in battery-operated electric vehicles and also to incentivise a reduction in carbon footprint, and to reduce dependence on petrol/diesel.

Adoption of vehicles with cleaner fuel will pave the way for a better environment as petrol and diesel-powered vehicles contribute to 30 per cent of the city’s ambient air pollution,” a Nabanna official said.

The Chief Minister asked her Cabinet ministers to be more vigilant in their respective constituencies with the Ratha Yatra and Muharram festival scheduled next month.

Sources said Banerjee, just before the end of the Cabinet meeting, advised ministers, particularly those under whose constituencies Trinamool Congress has trailed in the recent Lok Sabha elections, to lay emphasis on improving public relations.

Trinamool Congress has bagged 29 out of 42 seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls while BJP has managed to win 12. But Banerjee does not want complacency to creep in with the Assembly elections in 2026.

In the first Cabinet meeting after a gap of three months, the first after the Parliamentary elections, Banerjee told her Cabinet colleagues to ensure that services reach the common people in the best possible manner.

She appreciated the ministers in whose constituencies the party has secured lead by a convincing margin.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections have revealed that Trinamool has secured lead in 192 Assembly seats while BJP has led in only 90 seats.

Meanwhile, Banerjee will be chairing a meeting on the issue of hawkers at Nabanna on Thursday which will be attended by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, representatives of the hawker union, district magistrates, police top brass in the districts, including Kolkata Police Commissioners. The officers of the police stations across the districts will be joining in virtual mode.