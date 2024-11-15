Bengal busts nationwide racket in state-run scheme fraud: CM

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded the administration and police for their commendable action in the tab scam case.

She stated that the breakthrough in this case that has affected different states of the country came from Bengal owing to the competency of the administration who she labelled, “strong, rough and tough”. At the end of the visit to Darjeeling, Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Friday.

When asked by reporters, on Friday morning, about the tab scam case, Banerjee remarked: “The police has formed a SIT to probe

into the case. The group involved in the case has hijacked different projects in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states but no one could catch them. It is our police who caught them. 6 arrests have already been made.” She further assured that the students who have not received money for the tabs will be given the money by the state government. Under the “Taruner Swapna” cases have emerged where this fund has been diverted to other bank accounts not belonging to eligible students.

On November 14, the Kolkata Police constituted a SIT to launch a probe. Arrests have been made from different districts of Bengal, including Malda, North Dinajpur. As per updates at the time of filing the copy, 11 arrests have been made in this case. Meanwhile, Banerjee dubbed her visit to the Darjeeling Hills successful.

“I have instructed the GTA to open four skill training centres at Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong. In Siliguri a Fashion University is coming up, being opened by Satyam Roychowdhury (Techno India Group.) During my next trip to this region, I will visit the fashion institute. These institutes will impart training and will create job opportunities for the youths of this region,” remarked Banerjee at the Bagdogra Airport on Friday.Banerjee arrived in Darjeeling on November 11. On November 12, she held a meeting with representatives of the GTA, Development and Cultural Boards of the Hills.

She had announced that the Development and Cultural Boards would be reconstituted within one and a half months.