Bengal bus operators oppose cashless toll move, warn of service disruption

Kolkata: Bus operators in West Bengal have opposed the Union government’s decision to stop cash transactions at national highway toll plazas from April 1, warning of service disruption if exemptions are not granted.



In a letter to the National Highways Authority of India, the West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners’ Association said the directive, issued through a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways press release on February 20, would make operations difficult for local route buses that cross toll plazas multiple times a day and currently pay once for a daily pass.

“We will not be able to carry out cash transactions and it is impossible for us to use FASTag or UPI as it will increase toll charges,” the association said, seeking exemption for route buses and continuation of cash payments.

It also demanded dedicated lanes and steps to reduce congestion, adding that digital payments could raise costs by about 1.25 per cent.

The association warned operators may withdraw services if the order is implemented without changes, affecting a large number of passengers.

Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of the All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity, said the toll system in the state has remained unchanged since 2006 and any alteration would be opposed. He said monthly toll passes in West Bengal range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000, compared to about Rs 1,000 in Odisha, and alleged that issues raised with the NHAI remain unresolved.

He said protests would be organised at toll plazas next week and ruled out accepting any system outside the existing framework.