Bengal Budget providing a new economic direction when nation is facing huge debt burden: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state Budget, tabled on Thursday, has given a new economic direction to the nation at a time when the country is facing a huge debt burden, coupled with unemployability and inflation.



The Chief Minister maintained that the emphasis in the state Budget has been laid on creating employment with a promise of at least 5 lakh jobs which will be implemented from the new financial year starting April 2024.

“Our government has shown the way how to work for the welfare of the people by running so many social welfare projects amidst financial constraints,” Banerjee said.

She was addressing the media persons after the Budget was presented by state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee at the state Assembly.

The Chief Minister maintained that allocations have been increased for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme and in multiple projects. Moreover, new projects too have been announced, she stated, adding that funds for the same have been allocated from the state treasury in the Budget.

one-time grant of up to Rs 15,000 will be given to individual artisans, including traditional crafts and traders, and Rs 10 lakh for a group of artisans under an industrial cooperative society. Around 2 lakh artisans will be covered under this scheme in the current financial year and another 4 lakh artisans will be brought under this scheme in the next 4 years. The state government has allotted Rs 200 crore for this financial year.

A new scheme has been launched for Handloom & Khadi weavers with one-time settlement/working capital assistance. The Budget has given a big relief to the Awas Yojana beneficiaries. Incidentally, the Chief Minister had announced a plan to provide housing for 11 lakh people. Bengal has also made a budgetary allocation for providing wages to 21 lakh job card holders within February 21. State has announced Rs 3,700 crore for this purpose.

There has been a major announcement in infrastructural development as well. A Ganga Sagar Setu will be built covering a 3.1 km bridge on River Muriganga connecting Lot 8 and Kachuberia. The project will come up in 3 years at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. A four-lane flyover from Metropolitan Crossing on EM Bypass to Mahisbathan will be constructed at a cost of Rs 728 crore.

With the Centre denying funds under the PMAY scheme, the state government will consider providing financial support to over 11 lakh approved families. Further, Rs 3700 crore has been earmarked in this financial year for paying the wages of 21 lakh job card holders who were deprived of their MGNREGA dues.

Additionally, Dearness Allowance (DA) has been increased by four per cent while the state government has launched Pathashree III under which 12000 km of rural roads will be created/ renovated at a cost of Rs 3868 crore.

“The state government has several schemes to provide services to people from different strata of society. To strengthen those projects, the allocation of funds has been increased in the financial year 2024-25. Besides, new schemes have also been announced for those who are deprived of any service,” she mentioned.

Banerjee opined that Bengal will show the way in the near future. “We won’t bow down and we will fight for our rights and our funds. Ahead of polls, the BJP will speak of CAA, NRC and UCC. I’d request don’t fall for their ploy. We are all one. Don’t hamper the unity,” Banerjee remarked.