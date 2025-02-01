Bengal Budget: Increased allocations expected for welfare schemes; possible DA hike for govt employees

Kolkata: Bengal government is expected to increase in allocation under different welfare and social security schemes offered by the state, especially for those which are women and youth specific in the state Budget.

Considering that this will be the last full Budget before the state Assembly elections in 2026, there will be a major boost in social security. Some, however, are expecting that the state government may also announce a hike in the dearness allowance for the state government employees in the state Budget.

The Budget session in the Bengal Assembly will begin on February 10. The state Budget will be presented in the House by the state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on February 12.

Sources said that there may be a substantial increase in the allocation in the education sector. Some announcements may happen for para-teachers, Anganwadi workers and also those who work under ‘Siksha Bandhu’. Some fresh recruitments may be announced in the state Budget. There are around 1,200 people in the state who work as Siksha Bandhu who get an allowance of Rs 9,227.

There are around 2 lakh Anganwadi workers in the state who get a salary of Rs 9,000. There may be a salary hike for the primary and upper primary para teachers. There are 44,000 para teachers working in the state currently. Out of this, there are around 20,000 para teachers in the upper primary level and 24,000 in primary level.

According to sources, the Budget session will be held till February 19. The Budget session will start with the speech of the Governor on February 10. Last year, the Budget session was held without the Governor’s speech. However, this time, the date of the Budget session has already been communicated to the Governor.