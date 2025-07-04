Bengal boosts fish exports

Kolkata: The state government’s sustained push to augment fish production has enabled it to export substantial quantities to neighbouring states in recent years.

“In 2023-24, we exported 1.62 lakh metric tonnes of fish. This has increased to 1.78 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25,” said state Fisheries minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury at the ‘Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Conclave’ organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are among the major importers of fish from Bengal, he added.

The state is now focusing on harvesting large fish varieties, particularly Rohu and Katla. “We have identified several large waterbodies for this purpose.

While we still import a small quantity of Rohu and Katla from Andhra Pradesh to meet local demand, we aim to achieve complete self-sufficiency within a year,” Roy Chowdhury said. Highlighting Bengal’s progress in poultry production, Panchayats and Rural Development minister Pradip Mazumdar said the state has achieved self-sufficiency in egg production and is now exploring opportunities for exporting egg powder and frozen yolk, which have strong overseas demand.