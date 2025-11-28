Bengal BLOs hit by App crash; digitisation at 82.9%

Kolkata: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across Bengal are struggling to upload enumeration forms due to an unstable BLO App server since Wednesday, even as poll panel data shows that 82.91 per cent of distributed forms had been digitised statewide by Thursday.

The figure was 78.42 per cent on Wednesday—an increase of only 4 per cent in 24 hours. “On average, at least 10 to 15 per cent forms are digitised in a day. The server issue has clearly slowed down the process,” an EC official said.

Meanwhile, the data-upload process has slowed dramatically, with several BLOs saying they could barely digitise any forms till Thursday evening.

According to data from the CEO’s office, Kolkata North and Kolkata South are the worst affected. Digitisation in Kolkata North stands at 58 per cent, while Kolkata South has reached 64 per cent.