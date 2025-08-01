Bengal BJP to hold 4-day organisational meet; reshuffle in party ranks likely

Kolkata: Bengal BJP will hold a four-day organisational meeting in Kolkata from August 1 to reconstitute committees, bridge factional divides, and strengthen its booth-level network, party leaders said.

There may be a major leadership reshuffle in Bengal BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Central observers will join the state leadership in the exercise from August 1, which will seek to strike a balance between “veterans and new faces” while reconstituting the units. Newly appointed state president Samik Bhattacharya was leading the revamp in consultation with the central leadership and the RSS, the sources said.

According to sources, there are speculations going on that those who will contest an election will not be used for the party’s organisational works.

A section of leaders within the party were trying to implement this policy in the state, provided there is a pool of efficient leaders to undertake the responsibilities of the organisation.

The central leaders also felt that there should not be extra burdens on the leaders. All the BJP MLAs have already been directed to strengthen coordination with the people in their

respective constituencies.