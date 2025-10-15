Bengal BJP struggling to restructure state committee

Kolkata: Bengal BJP is facing difficulties in restructuring its state committee as internal conflicts among several top leaders in the state BJP over the selection of members for the committee have left the central leaders of the saffron party in a dilemma.

According to sources, leaders like Amit Shah and JP Nadda may intervene in the formation of the new state committee. According to state BJP sources, the new state committee may be announced after Kali Puja.

The party’s “one man, one post” doctrine has further compounded the challenge, leaving the top brass grappling with organisational gaps.

Several frontline leaders are eyeing the 2026 Assembly polls. It has made the situation more difficult for the party’s central leaders to restructure its state committee, sources revealed.

It was learnt that a large section of leaders are more interested in contesting elections than in shouldering organisational responsibilities. Many are reluctant to devote time to rebuilding the party structure, which has been on a steady decline — a trend reflected in a string of poor performances in recent elections.

For the BJP, the race to balance personal ambitions with organisational needs is fast emerging as a crucial test ahead of 2026.

Sunil Bansal, the BJP’s central observer, already made it clear to Bengal leaders that those intending to contest the 2026 Assembly elections must relinquish their organisational posts.

While central leaders remain hopeful that the committee will be announced soon, state leaders are maintaining a studied silence.