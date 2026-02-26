Bengal BJP may promise Rs 25K ‘unemployment allowance’ in poll manifesto

Kolkata: In an apparent bid to bolster its prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to unveil a manifesto that includes a key promise of providing a monthly allowance of Rs 25,000 to unemployed individuals in the 18–40 age group.



Many political observers see the move as an attempt to counter the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government’s ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme—announced in the recent interim Budget—which offers monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 to Madhyamik pass individuals of Bengal aged 21–40 for up to five years or until they secure jobs.

Sources said state BJP leaders are reviewing such proposals. Under the plan, youths may receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 for participating in various training programmes. The stipend could be withdrawn if a participant discontinues the programme, and certain conditions are likely to be imposed, sources added.

Political observers say if implemented, the Bengal BJP appears to be copying the ruling TMC, continuing a pattern of adopting the TMC’s outreach strategies ahead of the Assembly polls.

BJP top leaders and MLAs have been instructed to boost booth-level coordination, following the approach initiated by the ruling party. They have also been asked to maintain regular contact with voters benefiting from Central schemes, while BJP MPs are directed to highlight state government failures at the grassroots level, sources said.