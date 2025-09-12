‘Bengal BJP leaders to start door-to-door campaign from next week’

KOLKATA: Ahead of the Assembly election in Bengal, state BJP leaders will start a door-to-door campaign next week onwards and will try to emphasise their points which will be highlighted during the election.

Sources in state BJP said that the party is making a full list on what needs to be highlighted during the election after a trial and error method. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, the surveys will be carried out and the results will be analysed in order to draw conclusions and organise the rest of the campaign appropriately.

A senior BJP leader said this year: “’Jai Shree Ram’ is not the party’s central campaign slogan this time. Instead, development is the theme. In his recent rallies, the Prime Minister used slogans like ‘Jai Maa Kali’ and ‘Jai Maa Durga’, and, in fact, at his Dumdum rally, he used neither. Instead, he focused on developmental issues to convey that only PM Modi, through the BJP government, could provide Bengal the progress it so desperately needs. Thus, the ‘BJP lao, Bengal Bachao’ slogan.”

The party leaders will also note down points on people behaviour towards particular incidents and they will strategise their movement based on the feedback.

The district leaders have been asked to provide inputs on their blocks regarding any situation to the state leadership. The BJP reportedly doesn’t have a strong figure in Bengal who can

challenge Mamata Banerjee in this election. As for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), it has declared that in this election, Abhishek Banarjee’s face will be less visible than Mamata’s, who is expected to be featured heavily on posters and banners. Thus, in an attempt to offset Mamata’s singularity, the BJP has chosen to endorse Modi as its face in Bengal.

In addition, Mamata Banerjee has consistently promoted well-known programmes such as “Lakshmir Bhandar” and “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan” and the BJP may find it difficult to beat the TMC this time.

So they are attempting to bring in RSS employees from outside so they can work at the ground level and gauge how much the people are actually benefiting from these schemes.