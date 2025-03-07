Bengal-Bihar border: Three civic volunteers assault driver, suspended

Malda: In a shocking case of alleged extortion and assault, three civic volunteers (CVFs) have been removed from duty and placed under suspension after brutally attacking a pickup van driver near Bhalabari Naka Point under Harishchandrapur Police Station. The district police issued a press note stating the matter.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

According to the victim’s complaint, he was transporting cattle from Dalkhola Mallikpur Haat in Uttar Dinajpur to Maradangi in Harishchandrapur when his vehicle was stopped at the naka point by three on-duty civic volunteers. The CVFs allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 as a bribe. When the driver offered only Rs 500, the volunteers reportedly dragged him out of the vehicle and assaulted him inside their camp, leaving him seriously injured. Following the attack, the driver was taken to Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital for medical treatment and later lodged a formal complaint at the local police station. The three accused civic volunteers — CV 4285 Sahajamal, CV 4505 Asmaul Hoque and CV 4584 Asad Ali — were immediately closed to police lines pending further investigation.

The accused CVFs claimed they stopped the vehicle for reckless driving and got into a scuffle while trying to detain the driver. However, the viral video tells a different story, prompting authorities to take strict action.

In response to public outrage, the police have relieved the accused CVFs from their duties and initiated a formal inquiry. CCTV footage and other video evidence are being collected to verify the claims. Officials have assured that strict disciplinary measures will follow based on the findings of the investigation.

The association of the pickup van owners and drivers planned to stage demonstrations but cancelled due to Higher Secondary.