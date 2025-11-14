Bengal believes in unity in diversity, not divisive politics: CM

KOLKATA: At the closing ceremony of the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) held on Thursday at Rabindra Sadan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again extended a warm appeal to international guests, urging them to collaborate with Kolkata’s artistes and filmmakers.

Her call echoed the sentiment she had expressed during the festival’s inaugural ceremony, to strengthen creative partnerships between Bengal and the world.

Thanking the guests from various countries attending the festival, she said she made a surprise visit at the closing ceremony, just to express her gratitude for their presence in Kolkata..

Hailing Bengal as the cultural capital, Banerjee said that the Bengali film industry can produce “world-class cinema” with encouragement and support from international collaborators.