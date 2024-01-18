Bengal: Bankura youth ranks 7th in UPSC

Hailing from Sarenga in Bankura district, Partha Karan has made the state proud by bagging the seventh position in the Geological Survey of India Examination of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Partha was born in a remote area in Sarenga where there was hardly any Madhyamik or higher secondary level school. After completing his primary education, Partha shifted to the proper Sarenga area where he joined Sarenga Mahatmaji Smriti Vidyapeeth from where he completed Class 12 in 2009.

He then did his graduation with Physics from Scottish Church College, Kolkata. Following his graduation, he completed Masters from IIT Guwahati.

It was during his stint at Guwahati where Partha first came to know what UPSC examination was all about and decided to have a go at it. He went to Delhi and took coaching for the same and even though he failed in four attempts, he did not give up. On learning about the examination of Geological Survey of India of UPSC, he decided to give it a try. However, after clearing the Preliminary and Main, he could not crack the interview but in the second attempt, he emerged victorious.

“I am indebted to my parents for their constant support which instilled into me the persistence and the tenacity to succeed. I will be working for the improvement of education in our area besides pursuing my job,” Partha said.

His father Alok Karan is a retired primary school teacher while his mother Sandhya Karan is a housewife.

Tushar Kanti Tapadar, headmaster of Sarenga Mahatmaji Smriti Vidyapeeth, visited Partha’s residence and greeted him for his success.

“Our school is located in a somewhat remote area but we strive our best to inculcate the best of education to our students. We wish him good luck for a bright future,” he added.