Bengal bags Skoch Award for work done under Mission Nirmal Bangla

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development department has been conferred the prestigious Skoch Award by the Centre for its excellent work under Mission Nirmal Bangla. “Our performance in the area of solid waste management and plastic waste management is far better than the majority of the states in the country.

Acknowledging our efforts in these areas, the Centre is awarding us with two award; for ‘Participation of Rural Women in Solid Waste Management’ and ‘Plastic Waste Management’. We will be officially receiving these awards soon,” said Becharam Manna, Minister of State of the P&RD department, at a programme to commemorate the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day (July 3 ) at Panchayat Bhavan in Salt Lake.

The state has entered the final round and is expected to receive another award from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI ) for plastic waste management. Manna has inaugurated a bottle-shredding machine at Panchayat Bhavan to crush plastic bottles. The state has partnered with an NGO that will collect these discarded bottles and shred them, making them suitable for use in road construction. The state aims to construct plastic roads in each block and has completed 70 kilometres of them.

“We have installed plastic bottle crusher machines in 8 blocks of South Dinajpur as part of a pilot project. We will gradually install these machines at all BDO offices and state administrative offices. Once a person drops a bottle into the machine, they will have the option to enter their mobile number. After doing so, they will receive an SMS regarding an incentive for the action,” said Manna. A senior official in the department stated that the incentive will include discounts on diagnostic tests, medication purchases, and grocery items, among others.

Various activities are planned from July 1 to 3, 2025, to celebrate Plastic Bag Free Day in the state.

Plastic waste collection points have been established in tourist places, religious places, market places, educational institutes, Panchayat offices and other government offices.

Plastic waste is collected at every collection point, and a recyclable cloth bag is given in return for donated plastic.