Bengal bags global ‘ISPAD 2025 Award’ for innovation in paediatric diabetes care

Kolkata: West Bengal has won the prestigious ISPAD 2025 award from the International Society for Paediatric and Adolescent Diabetes for its innovative work in paediatric diabetes care and the prevention of type 1 diabetes in children.

Sharing the news, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the achievement as a major milestone. Dr Sujoy Ghosh of IPGMER (SSKM Hospital), known for his contributions to paediatric endocrinology, will receive the award in Canada this November.

A key figure behind the initiative, Ghosh has previously been recognised internationally for his work. The state’s efforts mark a significant contribution to global healthcare innovation.