Bengal bags global ‘ISPAD 2025 Award’ for innovation in paediatric diabetes care

Kolkata: Bengal has won the prestigious award from the International Society for Paediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPAD) 2025 for its innovations in the field of pediatric diabetes and its contribution towards the prevention of type 1 diabetes in children.

Congratulating the state Health department and doctors for achieving an outstanding feat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the news on social media on Thursday.

Taking to X, Banerjee stated: “Proud to share that West Bengal has won the prestigious award from International Society for Paediatric and Adolescent Diabetes for Innovation in Paediatric Diabetes Care – honoring the West Bengal model for battling Type 1 Diabetes!” The Chief Minister also stated that the Bengal government has also left a footprint on global health care with this groundbreaking public health initiative.

“It is a groundbreaking public health initiative of the Health and Family Welfare Department of GoWB, which has received global laurel now. I congratulate our Health Department, doctors and others in the team for this great achievement! ISPAD 2025 is not just an award — it is the Bengal Government’s footprint on global health care. Jai Bangla!” Banerjee added further.

Dr Sujoy Ghosh, a professor in the Department of Endocrinology at the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER), which is part of SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, has been actively involved in research and he has published numerous books and articles. He also received awards for his academic work.

Ghosh has already earned international laurels for contributing towards the prevention of diabetes in children. Ghosh this time is going to receive the ISPAD 2025 award in November this year in Canada. He was earlier selected for the coveted outstanding international clinical award by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology in 2021.

After obtaining MRCP and MRCPS from the United Kingdom, Ghosh returned to Bengal to work at IPGMER (SSKM) where he took up initiatives like paediatric diabetes clinic, thyroid nodule clinic and molecular endocrinology lab.