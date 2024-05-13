Bengal: At 57, phase IV of LS polls features highest number of model polling stations

Kolkata: Model polling stations grabbed the attention of the electors on Monday as eight Parliamentary constituencies (PCs) — Berhampore, Ranaghat, Burdwan-Durgapur, Bolpur, Krishnanagar, Burdwan East, Asansol and Birbhum — went for polls.



There were 57 model polling stations in Monday’s elections, the highest in comparison to the last three phases of polls.

Keeping in mind the grouping potential of small and medium scale industries in Ranaghat, a model booth based on MSME potential in floriculture and horticulture was set up in Ranaghat II Block under Ranaghat sub-division of Nadia.

Various varieties of flowers and plant saplings were displayed with a prototype of poly-farming infrastructure with drip irrigation and ancillary horticulture materials. Selfie corner, specific facilities for elderly and females, organic SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) materials were put on display.

Under Durgapur East Assembly constituency in West Burdwan district, Nabadiganta Community Hall was dedicated for leprosy recovered and rehabilitated electors.

A model polling booth at Kasheswari Girls High Schol under Berhampore Assembly constituency in Murshidabad had facilities of child friendly corner, rest room for elderly and PWD (Persons with Disabilities) voters, primary health service, dedicated voter assistance booth, creche, display of handicraft items made by Self-Help-Group women and khadi products, drinking water facilities etc.

The polling station at Burdwan Municipal Girls School comprising four booths had selfie corner, airy waiting area for visitors with adequate seating arrangements, health centre etc.

At 15, Birbhum had the highest number of model polling stations followed by Asansol with 12 and Bolpur with 11. The number of model polling stations in Berhampore was 4, Krishnanagar 4, Ranaghat 3, Burdwan East 4 and Burdwan-Durgapur 4.

The total number of model polling stations in the first phase was 47, in the second phase 53 while in the third phase it was 18 only.