Bengal: Assistant Inspector of Schools arrested in fake recruitment case

KOLKATA: An Assistant Inspector (AI) of Schools in Murshidabad was arrested by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the case of fake recruitment of an assistant teacher at Gotha AR High School in Murshidabad.



The arrested AI, Sushil Barman was produced at the Berhampore Court and remanded to judicial custody.

The CID is investigating the case in which an assistant teacher, Animesh Tiwari, was allegedly appointed by his father Ashish Tiwari, by forging several documents.

Ashish was the headmaster of the Gotha AR High School. The CID started probing the case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court and found that Animesh was recruited under the proposal of another candidate and by forging the appointment letter. Apart from the father-son duo, three government employees were also arrested.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the CID filed a status report in connection with the case which showed that the prayer of the CID for sanction of the state government under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure against some of its employees is pending before the state Home department.

The counsel appearing for the state-respondents, on verbal instruction, submitted that the sanction would be granted within this week.

The matter is scheduled to be heard again on

November 22.