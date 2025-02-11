Bengal Assembly pays tribute to Manmohan Singh

Kolkata: The Bengal Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his role in shaping the country’s economy. Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay and several ministers commemorated the recent demise of Singh and they were also reminiscent of their personal experience about the former Prime Minister in the House. Singh, who passed away on December 26, was remembered for his economic acumen and political prowess.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay emphasised Singh’s credit in steering the economic growth during turbulent times while another senior Cabinet minister Manas Bhuniya recalled Singh’s humility and expertise, offering personal anecdotes of the former PM’s hospitable nature. Chattopadhyay said Singh should be given credit for saving the country’s economy which was in bad shape when he took over the helm as Union Finance Minister. Bhuniya also recalled his personal experience when he had met Singh several times. “I had visited his residence in Delhi once and recalled the warm hospitality of Singh and his wife. They offered me sweets,” Bhuniya, who had earlier been in Congress, said. Speaker Bandopadhyay also expressed admiration for Singh’s contributions. He said that he had once been invited to attend the Assembly programme and though he could not come he sent a message which was poignant and sincere. His message was read out at that programme, the Speaker added.

The Assembly was adjourned after offering condolences to several recently deceased, including Singh, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and filmmaker Shyam Benegal.