Bengal Assembly passes motion against attempts to ‘divide state’

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) passed a resolution against separate statehood for North Bengal at the state Assembly on Monday. The motion was brought in by Minister of State for Education Satyajit Barman under Rule 185.



Speaking for the motion, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that North Bengal since the 1980s has witnessed movement from different political parties which contributed hardly to any development of the Hills.

“We are ready to fight for the development of Bengal but such attempts of dividing Bengal simply result in bloodshed which is not at all desirable with North Bengal witnessing development under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee since she took over as Chief Minister in 2011,” he mentioned.

He added that the inclusion of 59 departments under the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA), setting up Uttarkanya administrative building, the disbursal of Rs 7000 crore to GTA in the last 10 years, a big boost to tourism and education infrastructure, land pattas for the tea garden workers etc are being undertaken for the development of North Bengal. Sabina Yeasmin, Minister of State for the North Bengal Development department and MLA from Mothabari slammed the BJP leaders who have been vocal for separate statehood of North Bengal. “With a handful of MLAs and MPs, you want North Bengal as a separate state to fulfil your vested interest.

You only know how to divide, but our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee knows how to create. Why have you not disbursed funds for various schemes? So, your tall talks of development with a separate state does not make any sense,” she added.

Firhad Hakim, the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister, termed the demand for a separate state as a conspiracy and reiterated that TMC will continue to fight for thwarting such divisive attempts under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

The saffron party neither supported nor opposed the motion, claiming that its “content is unclear”.

BJP Kurseong legislator Bishnuprasad Sharma demanded a referendum under the supervision of the Election Commission.