Bengal Assembly adopts resolution congratulating all involved

Kolkata: The Bengal Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution congratulating the scientists and all others associated with ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan III on the Moon’s south polar region on Wednesday evening.



“The Assembly secretary will send this resolution to the ISRO through the state government,” Speaker Biman Banerjee said.

The Speaker moved the resolution soon after the question-answer session was over. Banerjee termed ISRO’s successful mission as a ‘golden chapter’ and said that everybody should salute all scientists and others associated with the mission.

State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee and Chief Whip of BJP Manoj Tigga spoke in brief in favour of the resolution. “It is indeed a proud moment and one of the greatest achievements with India’s flag flying high in the Moon’s south polar region. More than 22 scientists from Bengal are involved in this mission,” Bhattacharjee said.

She, however, was sarcastic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi without taking his name. “The actual time of landing could not be seen for the reason that you all know,” she said, indicating that the Prime Minister’s frame at that time had covered the entire live space.

“The developed countries have not been able to make a successful landing on the Moon’s south polar region. But our Chandrayaan III mission has been able to achieve the desired results. It is indeed a matter of great pride,” Tigga said.