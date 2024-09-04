Bengal archer to represent India in Asian Youth Archery Championship

Kolkata: Juyel Sarkar, an ace archer and trainee of Bengal Archery Academy, Jhargram (BAAJ) has been selected in the Indian Junior Recurve Team to represent India in Asian Youth Archery Championship to be held at Taipei (Chinese Taipei) from September 26 to October 4.

Sharing the news, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X: “This is the first time any junior-level archery player from West Bengal has been selected for India Team. I feel especially proud as it is our government that started BAAJ in Jungle Mahal for the aspiring archers. I hope this is only the beginning, BAAJ will produce many such jewels in the future! I wish all the best to Juyel and BAAJ”. Juyel secured his place in the Indian team by ranking first in the selection trials. His

selection marks a significant milestone for the Bengal Archery Academy which has been nurturing raw talent and developing it to compete at the international level. The state government has played a crucial role in providing him with the necessary resources and opportunities to thrive and excel in his sporting endeavours.

State Sports minister Aroop Biswas stated that Juyel’s selection is a source of immense pride for our academy.

“We are confident that he will continue to bring honour to Bengal and India with his performance at the Youth Asian Archery Championship,” he added.