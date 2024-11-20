Bengal and Centre join hands to dismantle tab scam network, investigation intensified

Kolkata: The Bengal Police, relentless in their pursuit to unmask the culprits behind the Taruner Swapna scheme’s tab money scam, have unearthed a highly organised cyber fraud network rooted in Jharkhand. This shadowy operation is believed to be the mastermind behind numerous online scams, not only in Bengal but also stretching its deceptive web across multiple states in India.

The notorious ‘Jamtara Gang,’ operating from Jharkhand, has long been known for executing a range of online frauds across the state.

However, cybercrime targeting the education sector is an entirely new and alarming development for Bengal.

The intelligence wing of the Union Home Ministry has been actively collaborating with Bengal’s counterparts, sharing vital intelligence to dismantle the online fraud racket operating from the Jharkhand-Bihar belt.

In addition, the Jharkhand Police have offered their full support to Bengal’s investigating officers, who have made several trips to the state as part of their probe into the cybercrime operation.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been closely monitoring the situation, with the state Home Department providing her with regular updates.

A detailed report on the matter has also been submitted to the Chief Minister, it was learnt.

Sources suggest that the infamous ‘Jamtara Gang’ may have been involved in several fraud cases in the state. Their involvement in the tab money fraud under probe has not been ruled out.

Furthermore, it was learnt that Jharkhand and Bihar-based fraudsters have been involved in multiple fraud cases in other states, including a few BJP-ruled ones.

Investigating agencies are also probing whether any political leaders, in their personal capacities, are linked to the online frauds reported across India. Notably, specific complaints from other states have already pointed to the involvement of certain political leaders.

So far, about 135 cases have been registered in connection with the tab money fraud, including 18 in Kolkata.

So far, Kolkata Police arrested five persons in the tab money scam case.

About 18 people have been arrested so far in this connection out of which 13 were nabbed by the state police.

State Education minister Bratya Basu had earlier apprehended that the siphoning of money meant for the students might be the work of some racket like the ‘Jamtara Gang’.

The state police, on Friday, revealed that investigations by various police units have uncovered the involvement of individuals from states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Jharkhand in the fraud cases.