Bengal among top states in big industrial sector, says Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal is now among the top few states in attracting major corporate industrial investment intentions, outpacing most others and securing a place in the top three nationwide.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her happiness and also shared the information on her social media post.

In a post on X, Banerjee said: “Glad to share that we are now in the top grade of the country in the big industries sector also. We have been at the country’s top level in the MSME sector for some years; now we are a big achiever in big industries too.”

Quoting the Central government report, Bengal Chief Minister further added: “According to the latest report published by the Government of India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), West Bengal has been a front-runner State, and in the very top bracket among all States, in receiving concrete big industrial investment intentions.”

In terms of attracting big corporate industrial investments, Bengal in 2024 has surpassed many states and secured a top position in the country. “DPIIT Annual Report 2024-25 shows that, in terms of attracting (big) corporate industrial investment intentions, we have surpassed almost all other States in 2024. We have been among the top three in India. This is over and above our MSME achievements,” Banerjee said adding: “Needless to mention that in 2025 we have since had the most impressive Bengal Global Business Summit, and records are being further made.”

After the Chief Minister announced it on social media, the ruling Trinamool Congress also took to social media and said that Bengal was drawing serious interest from industry leaders and BGBS 2025 has strengthened the trend.

“For years, Bengal has dominated the MSME sector. Now, we are making equally big strides in large-scale industries…Bengal is drawing serious interest from industry leaders, and the 2025 Bengal Global Business Summit has only strengthened this trend,” Trinamool Congress said in its post on X.

Incidentally, another feather was recently added to state government’s cap of achievements as Bengal had managed to secure top position in terms of workers engaged in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) manufacturing industries (13.81 per cent) in the annual survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises by national statistics office under the government of India.