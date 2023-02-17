‘Bengal among top 10 states with most comprehensive EV policies’

kolkata: Bengal ranks among the top 10 states for mandating the creation of charging infrastructure in new residential buildings, offices, parking lots, malls, among others with its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy scoring in 10 out of 21 parameters regarding EV penetration.



A study by Climate Trends, ‘Analysis of State Electric Vehicle Policies And Their Impact’ has assessed the comprehensiveness of these state EV policies based on 21 parameters that cover targets and budget allocations, demand side and manufacturing incentives, and focus on fleet electrification, charging infrastructure mandates and job creation.

The 11 parameters in which Bengal has scored are: defined targets for EV penetration, charging infrastructure and investments, subsidy support for consumers for 2, 3, 4 wheelers EVs in addition to FAME II, road tax and registration cost exemption, subsidy for other segments such as tractors, E-cycles, strong hybrids, electricity tariff benefits to consumers, research and development fund, employment generation incentives, focus on skill development, state EV cell or Steering Committee responsible for implementation, mandates for charging infrastructure.

The West Bengal EV policy was launched on June 3, 2021 and till date as per the Vahan portal 16,202 EVs are registered in the state.

The state’s EV policy 2021 aims to have 10 lakh electrical vehicles and 1 lakh public and semi-charging stations within a period of five years.

Currently, it is also aiming at deploying over 1,200 electric buses and 1000 EV charging stations by 2024.

There are also efforts in introducing EV 4W fleets, with Kolkata Police currently having 240 Tata Nexon EV as part of their patrolling fleet. Plans are also on to build a 300 EV e-rickshaw fleet.

According to the study among the 36 states and Union Territories in the country, 26 have released EV policies over the last 5 years, with 16 of them being released between 2020 and 2022.

The report recommends states to reassess their policy designs to make them more comprehensive and well balanced for both, the growth of EV sales and overall EV ecosystem, as well as have a longer term vision till 2030.

It also recommends greater focus on fleet electrification through mandates for cab aggregators, last mile delivery service and e-commerce companies.

Electrification of public transport will be key for zero emissions transport, and all policies must build in mechanisms to achieve their bus electrification targets.

“Our study aims to facilitate peer to peer learning among states, identify gaps in policy design and implementation, and provide recommendations to address these when the policies are revised.” said Archit Fursule, Research Associate, e-mobility, Climate Trends.