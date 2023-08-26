Kolkata: The Bengal Alluvial Lands (Repealing) Bill, 2023 passed in the Assembly on Friday. State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said in the House that the law was promulgated during the pre-independent period which does not hold any significance.



The Bengal Alluvial Lands Act, 1920 [October 13, 1920] was framed to prevent disputes concerning the possession of certain lands in Bengal gained by alluvion, or by dereliction of a river or the sea.

By the virtue of the Act, the collector was given authority to attach the alluvial land and the necessary proceedings were followed. But now the specific Land laws suggest that states can vest alluvial land. Hence the earlier law does not hold any significance.

In another development, Sukumar Roy from Judicial Service took over charge as a secretary of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.