Bengal allocated Rs 13,955 crore in Railway Budget 2025: Min

Kolkata: Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday that Bengal has been allocated Rs 13,955 crore for the Railways sector in the 2025-26 fiscal year. This is a slight increase from the Rs 13,941 crore allocated in 2024-25.

However, during the web conference hosted at the Eastern Railway headquarters in Kolkata, Vaishnaw highlighted that this allocation is three times higher than the average Rs 4,380 crore allocated annually during the 2009-2014 period under the UPA government.

The minister also sought the state government’s cooperation on land acquisition and law and order matters to speed up project implementation. “Bengal currently has

Rs 68,000 crore of investment in Railways. I urge the Chief Minister to support us in resolving land acquisition and law and order issues so that the benefits of these investments and projects reach citizens at the earliest,” he added.

Vaishnaw also announced the modernisation of 101 stations in the state under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. In addition, he revealed that Bengal will soon receive several new Railway projects and trains, including Namo Bharat and Vande Bharat sleeper trains, which will revolutionise rail travel in the next five years.

“Nine Vande Bharat trains are currently running in Bengal. The first Amrit Bharat train for low-income families was launched from Malda last year.

This year’s Budget approves 100 more Amrit Bharat trains, some of which will be introduced in Bengal. Additionally, two Namo Bharat trains are ready and 50 more have been approved, some to be introduced in Bengal soon,” said Vaishnaw.

The minister further noted that approximately 1,290 km of tracks have been added in the state over the past decade. In contrast, the Kolkata Metro expanded by just 28 km over 42 years, from 1972 to 2014, with an additional 31 km added in the last ten years. He also mentioned that 3,337 km of Railway tracks in Bengal would be fitted with the Kavach system to improve safety.