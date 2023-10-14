‘Bengal all set to become self-sufficient in egg production by December 2023’

Kolkata: Bengal is all set to become self-sufficient in egg production by December 2023 while plans are afoot for setting up at least seven first-of-its-kind environmentally-controlled commercial air-conditioned poultry farms.



Speaking at a seminar on the food processing sector, organized by CII, Vivek Kumar, additional chief secretary (additional charge), Animal Resource department, said the state government is focusing on policy announcements and concrete investments. He highlighted that new incentive policies relating to the poultry sector are scheduled to be announced in the upcoming Bengal Global Business Meet (BGBS).

He further said Bengal earlier was far behind in egg production but by this December, it is all set to become self-sufficient and by March 2024 it is expected to have surplus production. He informed that the state is also considering setting up a first-of-its-kind seven environmentally-controlled commercial air-conditioned poultry farms. He said as part of the agriculture infrastructure fund, about 1371 projects have been sanctioned.

Kumar pointed out that Bengal leads in goat meat production in the country and ranks third in total meat production. He stressed the need to promote 400 goatery clusters and expressed the state government’s readiness to provide them with credit linkage, training and subsequent business support. The leather produced from goats also represents a significant sub-industry.

Further, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, minister of department of Agriculture, informed that the income of Bengal’s farmers has tripled, making it the highest growth rate in the country. He highlighted that 96 per cent of the state’s farmers are small-scale farmers and underscored Krishak Bandhu Scheme, Bangla Shasya Bima Yojana, Farmer’s Old Age Pension Scheme.

He also stressed the crucial role that 864 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) should play in bridging the gap between buyers and producers for the benefit of both parties.

Onkar Singh Meena, principal secretary, Agriculture department, shared the fact that Bengal manages to provide sustenance to 8 per cent of the entire population with just 2.7 per cent of India’s agricultural land. He further emphasised the approval of 1600 projects totalling Rs 2000 crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and underscored the importance of promoting demand-driven agricultural production through FPOs.