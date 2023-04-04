Bengal album launch that blends music, art & installation

KOLKATA: For the first time, Kolkata witnessed the launch of a Bengali music album through visual art and installations. Yes, Anupam Roy, one of the foremost Bengali singers of modern times, unveiled his new album, ‘Adrishyo Nagordolar Trip’ through an art exhibition.



The eight Bengali songs were interpreted by 10 artists through eight different art forms at an exhibition at Kolkata Centre for Creativity, Kolkata.

US Consul General Melinda Pavek was moved by the unique Bengali music album launch through an art exhibition. Praising the National Award-winning musician, she said: “It could have been an easy and convenient launch, but the artist pushed it to the edge to make it outstanding.”

Rowan Ainsworth, Consul General of Australia in Kolkata, said that her family members belong to creative arts barring her. “This is an amazing exhibition, and it is incredible to witness such beautiful installations,” she said. Director Srijit Mukherjee, who has collaborated with Roy since his debut film ‘Autograph’ in 2010, said: “This fusion of installation and music is a first for Kolkata.”

All the songs in the ‘Adrishyo Nagordolar Trip’ album deal with illusion. “I wanted to work on songs which would help me musically explore uncovered territories. The songs are deeply emotional, political and at the same time trippy,” said Roy, the music composer of ‘Piku’ and ‘Pink.