Bengal adopts resolution objecting tabling 3 new criminal penal laws in Parl

The Bengal Legislative Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution objecting to the Centre’s introduction of three new criminal penal laws in the Parliament apprehending its passing in the Winter session.

BJP legislators objected to the resolution and demanded voting but were defeated. State Law minister Moloy Ghatak termed the criminal penal laws as draconian and said that if passed in the Parliament it will bereft the people of the country of their rights.

“The laws allow the police to conduct a preliminary enquiry under section 173, even in case of complaint of cognizable offence by not initiating an immediate FIR. So, the police may cause inordinate delay in the name of such an inquiry. The specific time for detention does not exist in this law and thereby the police can harass somebody by detaining him for an indefinite period. It also allows provision for longer police remand and thereby attributing huge power in the hands of the police,” Ghatak said.

The minister maintained that this law would be a disaster for the countrymen if it was passed.

The Centre has brought three bills seeking to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, respectively.

Tapas Roy, deputy chief whip of the Trinamool Congress in the state Assembly said that TMC has already given its note of dissent on this matter demanding seeking of opinion from legal luminaries, that has not been sought, travelling across the country to know the pulse of the people of India which has not been done.

He questioned the role of the Prime Minister in attempts to pass the Bill in a hurry.

“The Lok Sabha polls are not far away. Let the newly elected members of Lok Sabha come and deliberate on this and then do the needful. Passing it in a hurry will affect the fundamental rights of the citizens,” he added.

BJP MLA Bishu Prasad Sharma admitted contradictions in the proposed Bills and demanded that all MLAs in the state Assembly should discuss the Bills and provide their suggestions rather than opposing the Bill.