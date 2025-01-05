‘Bengal achieves zero per cent dropout rate at Primary & Upper Primary levels’

Kolkata: In a significant achievement, Bengal has recorded a zero per cent dropout rate at both primary and upper primary levels, according to the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report for the academic year 2023-2024.

This marks a significant improvement from the previous year (2022-2023), when the dropout rate was 8.1 per cent at the primary level (classes I-V) and 3.4 per cent at the upper primary level (classes VI-VIII). The national average for dropout rates in 2023-2024 is 1.9 per cent for primary and 5.2 per cent for upper primary, further highlighting Bengal’s strong performance.

Despite the success at the primary and upper primary levels, the secondary level continues to face challenges. The dropout rate at secondary schools remained high at 17.8 per cent in 2023-2024, although it represents a slight improvement from 18 per cent in 2021-2022. Notably, the dropout rate is higher for boys (21.5 per cent) than for girls (14.2 per cent). The report also shows improvements in the Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) at the primary level, with the PTR decreasing from 27 in 2021-2022 to 23 in 2023-2024. The PTR at other school levels has remained relatively unchanged over the last three years. The overall PTR for the state is 31, consistent with the previous academic year.

Additionally, the report shows a slight decline in enrolment in government schools in Bengal over the last two years. While enrolment in government schools nationwide fell from 14.32 crore in 2021-2022 to 12.75 crore in 2023-2024, Bengal experienced a smaller decline, from 1.65 crore in 2021-2022 to 1.6 crore in 2023-2024, a decrease of about 4 per cent. An official of the state School Education Department stated, “It is likely because UDISE+ now records data at the individual student level, which has led to a reduction in duplicate records.”

Despite the drop in enrolment, government schools in Bengal still educate nearly 90 per cent of students, well above the national average of around 51 per cent. The report also shows improvements in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), with West Bengal achieving a GER of 101.3 at the secondary level and 106.7 at the elementary level, both significantly higher than the national averages of 77.4 and 91.7, respectively.