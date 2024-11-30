Bengal achieves ‘zero’ child labour, says Min

Kolkata: After an unwavering and relentless campaign to eradicate child labour, Bengal has now emerged as a beacon of hope, declaring itself a state with ‘zero’ child labour.

Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, state Labour minister Moloy Ghatak announced this remarkable milestone, affirming that Bengal now stands free from the shadows of child exploitation.

Giving statistics on how the number of child labourers dropped in the past few years, Ghatak told the House that in 2020, there were 14 child labourers in the state while in 2021 the number dropped to 6.

The number further dropped to 3 in 2022.

Last year there was only 1 child labourer in the state. This year (till October) not a single case of child labour has been reported yet.

The minister also said that his department with the trade unions has been carrying out awareness in all the districts to make people aware against child labour.

The minister pointed out that Rs 4.95 lakh has been spent to create awareness in the districts.

June 12 is specifically observed as anti-child labour Day. Children aged 14 or below are usually considered child labourers if they work in several sectors.

If a child works in a shop or a unit that is owned by the child’s family members, he may not be considered a child labourer, the minister clarified.

The minister also added that the bonus for tea garden workers has gone up to Rs 16 per cent from what earlier stood at 8.33 per cent. Around 35 kg of food grains are provided to each family of tea garden workers per year free of cost, the minister added.