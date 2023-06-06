Bengal accounts for highest number of biodiversity heritage sites in country

Kolkata: Bengal accounts for the highest number of biodiversity heritage sites (BHS) in the country with 10 such sites located in the state. Maharashtra and Tripura are distant second, having 5 BHS each. Karnataka is third in the list having 4 BHS.



“Bengal presently has 10 BHS, the highest in the country. There are 43 such BHS across India. The latest additions to this list are two sites from East Midnapore district — a 2-km stretch from Baghuran Jalpai to Birhampur and Haldir Char in Mahisadal,“ Himadri Sekhar Debnath, chairman of West Bengal Biodiversity Board (WBBB) said.

Baguran Jalpai is a habitat of red crabs and sand bubbler crabs that are first disappearing from the Bengal coastline, thanks to human encroachment. The bushes alongside the coast are home to golden jackals, mongoose, golden monitor lizards and jungle cats.

Haldir Char spread across 15 acres is the home of Swarna godhika, a schedule I endemic species.

The Biological Diversity Act of 2002, empowers the state government to notify areas of biodiversity importance as biodiversity heritage sites (BHS). Such sites can be terrestrial, aquatic, coastal, inland and marine ecosystems that have a rich biodiversity.

In March this year, the WBBB notified four new BHS that includes Char Balidanga and the State Horticulture and Research Development Station both in Nadia, Namthing Pokhri in Kalimpong and Amkhoi Wood Fossil Park in Birbhum.

Char Balidanga comprises two islands of approximately 115.8 acres covered with algal mats, a type of microbial mat that supports many species. It is the habitat of nearly 100 species of birds and endangered animals listed under the IUCN (International Union of Conservation of Nature) list of threatened species.

State Horticulture and Research Development Station at Krishnanagar spread across 97.88 acres is a rich heritage of indigenous horticulture germplasm of orchard trees and medicinal plants. Popularly known as Company Bagan, the East India Company used to do indigo cultivation in the year 1,700 on this land that was later converted to horticultural land.

Namthing Pokhri is a natural Himalayan wetland in the Kurseong block spread over 12 acres and is home to the Himalayan Salamander. The Amkhoi Wood Fossil Park at Illambazar, Birbhum has unique geological and paleo-botanical features.

The four existing BHS in the state have been medicinal plant-based Dhotru and Tonglu both in Darjeeling, Chilkigarh Kanakdurga Biodiversity Heritage Site in Jhargram and Baneswar Shivdighi in Cooch Behar.