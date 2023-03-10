Bengal accounts for about 90% of total e-transactions done in India

Kolkata: Bengal has had a record number of e-transactions for land records with over 149 crore transactions in the financial year 2022-23 against the all-India figure of over 167 crore e-transactions, according to Central government website (http://etaal.gov.in).



Chandrima Bhattacharjee, Minister of State for Land & Land Reforms and Refugee, Relief & Rehabilitation department while tabling the Budget of the department said that the e-khajna module launched on April 11, 2022, has seen immense response from the raiyats.

“More than 10.85 lakh raiyats of non-agricultural land have availed the online services and voluntarily paid more than Rs 44.14 crore till February 10, 2023. The module allows people to deposit land revenue from their homes,” Bhattacharjee said.

She maintained that the efforts of the government in securing equitable justice by way of the distribution of land to the landless and marginalised people and the implementation of the Nijo Griha Nijo Bhumi (NGNB) scheme in particular deserves special mention. “More than 4 lakh people in the state have been provided with pattas, including homestead pattas under NGNB, agricultural pattas and forest pattas during 2011-22. During fiscal 2022-23, a total of 19,836 pattas have been issued,” she added.

Substantiating the state government’s recent move to allow leased-out plots where the tenure is 99 years or more to be converted to freehold, she said that the state will not be able to maximise revenue earnings since the capital appreciation of freehold land is much higher than leasehold one but will also resume such freehold land if it is kept unutilised. The state has distributed 57,139 freehold land deeds (FHTD)since 2011. In the 2022-23 fiscal, FHTDs have been handed over to 2678 refugee families in the state.

The revenue earnings of the government in the financial year 22-23 have risen to Rs 2742.74 crore, overcoming the extraordinary Covid situation.

“We are striving to put to use the assets under this wing (land and water bodies) judiciously and remuneratively. Unutilised land has been relinquished in favour of various government departments for an infrastructure project,” she said.

One thousand four hundred eighty-eight crore forty-three lakh thirty thousand Budget proposals for the department for the financial year 2023-24 was approved on Friday.