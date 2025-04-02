Bengal: 7 Panchayats nominated for National e-Governance Awards 2025

Kolkata: As many as seven Panchayats from Bengal have been selected for nomination for the National Awards for e-Governance 2025.

The districts which have found place in the list are Howrah, North 24-Parganas, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Purulia, Hooghly and Alipurduar.

Turturikhanda Gram Panchayat under Kumargram block of Alipurduar, Baneswarpur II under Shyampur II block in Howrah, Majhipara Palashi under Barrackpore I in North 24-Parganas, Kaliara II under under Kharagpur II block in West Midnapore, Debhog under Haldia block in East Midnapore, Kasipur Panchayat in Purulia’s Kasipur block, Mirzapur-Bankipur Panchayat under Singur block in Hooghly have been selected for nomination.

After the Mamata Banerjee government came to power, several Panchayats in the state have done a great deal of improvement in e-governance. These Panchayats have been providing birth and death certificates through online mechanisms. People are getting hassle free services and they no longer require to come down to the Panchayat offices for getting a certificate.

These Panchayats have ensured that online services are provided to the customers. If a customer is registering an online complaint the issue is getting addressed within a stipulated time. If the issue is not resolved the state panchayat and rural development department is there to take care of it. This is because the department always keeps a tab on online services extended by the Panchayats. The state government would send a video presentation on the functioning of each Panchayats of Bengal to the Centre on the basis of which evaluations would be carried out, sources said.

The state government in the past few years has secured several awards from the Centre for their outstanding achievements.

In 2025, around 1,43,648 Gram Panchayats across 26 States/UTs participated in the National Awards for e-Governance, with 589 nominations received by the closing date, aiming to recognize excellence in e-governance initiatives.

National Awards for e-Governance 2025 is being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), aiming to recognise and promote excellence in the implementation of e-Governance initiatives.

The awards cover various categories, including government process re-engineering, innovation using AI and new technologies, best e-governance practices in cybersecurity, grassroots initiatives, replication of successful projects, and digital transformation using data analytics etc. Nominations were invited online through a dedicated portal (nceg.gov.in) from January 7 to February 28, 2025.

The applications would be evaluated through a multi-stage process, including shortlisting by a Screening Committee, spot studies by government officers, further evaluation by Screening Committee-II and final recommendations by a Jury Committee.